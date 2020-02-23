Over 200 women gather near Delhi's Jaffrabad metro station to protest against CAA and NRC, raise slogans of 'aazadi'

New Delhi: Over 200 women gathered near the Jaffrabad metro station in Delhi on Saturday night in protest against the new citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Delhi: Women have gathered at Jaffrabad metro station area to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). pic.twitter.com/Uyv1s3wVfR — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2020

The women, raising slogans of 'aazadi', said they would not move from the site till the Centre revoke Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

There is a protest already going on near the main Seelampur road against the amended Citizenship Act.

