Over 200 women gather near Delhi's Jaffrabad metro station to protest against CAA and NRC, raise slogans of 'aazadi'

New Delhi: Over 200 women gathered near the Jaffrabad metro station in Delhi on Saturday night in protest against the new citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Delhi: Women have gathered at Jaffrabad metro station area to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). pic.twitter.com/Uyv1s3wVfR
— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2020
The women, raising slogans of 'aazadi', said they would not move from the site till the Centre revoke Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
URGENT MOBILIZATION NEEDED #ZAFRABAD
The police tried to run the detention van into the protestors, women came right in front and stopped it. @PinjraTod @kavita_krishnan @BDUTT @NabiyaKhan11 @naukarshah @UAH_India @MirchiSayema @ThePeopleOfIN @_YogendraYadav @ReallySwara pic.twitter.com/UzezDdOcne
— Shaheen Bagh Official (@ShaheenBagh_) February 22, 2020
There is a protest already going on near the main Seelampur road against the amended Citizenship Act.
Updated Date: Feb 23, 2020 00:07:23 IST