You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Over 200 women gather near Delhi's Jaffrabad metro station to protest against CAA and NRC, raise slogans of 'aazadi'

Sports Press Trust of India Feb 23, 2020 00:07:23 IST

  • Over 200 women gathered near the Jaffrabad metro station in Delhi on Saturday night in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act

  • The women, raising slogans of 'aazadi', said they would not move from the site till the Centre revoke the new citizenship legislation

New Delhi: Over 200 women gathered near the Jaffrabad metro station in Delhi on Saturday night in protest against the new citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The women, raising slogans of 'aazadi', said they would not move from the site till the Centre revoke Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

There is a protest already going on near the main Seelampur road against the amended Citizenship Act.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 23, 2020 00:07:23 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores