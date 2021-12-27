Over 148.37 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states and UTs so far, says Centre
The health ministry said more than 17.72 crores (17,72,05,206) balance and unutilised coronavirus vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered
New Delhi: In the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19 , the Centre has provided more than 148.37 crore vaccine doses to States and Union Territories so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday.
According to the Health Ministry, as many as 1,48,37,98,635 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.
The Ministry said more than 17.72 crores (17,72,05,206) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 141.70 crores till Monday morning.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Winter Session of Parliament: Opposition MPs to march from Gandhi statue to Vijay Chowk in solidarity with 12 RS suspended members
The 12 members were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after they stormed the Well of the House during the passage of a bill
India logs 6,563 new COVID-19 infections, 132 deaths; active cases lowest in 572 days
The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 53 days now
India reports 7,081 fresh coronavirus infections, 264 deaths in a day
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 137.46 crores