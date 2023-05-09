Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty doesn’t seem to be pleased with the portrayal of Kerala in the recently released The Kerala Story and has shared multiple tweets and videos to show the other side of the state. Commenting on a video shared by Shashi Tharoor, he wrote- “#MyKeralaStory guys: for every story there is a counter narrative but when misinformation peddles it is hard to predict the damage it does to our future generations. That’s why as artists we need to be far more responsible to study,search &practice our art &know what to say.”

#MyKeralaStory guys: for every story there is a counter narrative but when misinformation peddles it is hard to predict the damage it does to our future generations. That’s why as artists we need to be far more responsible to study,search &practice our art &know what to say. https://t.co/vxv72Wef03 — resul pookutty (@resulp) May 8, 2023

Commenting on another video of a couple getting married, he wrote- “You seek love you will find love… the story of Kerala is about brotherhood… That’s the #storyofmyKerala.”

You seek love you will find love… the story of Kerala is about brotherhood… That’s the #storyofmyKerala https://t.co/CEm0dhR4x5 — resul pookutty (@resulp) May 4, 2023

Director Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story grabbed the headlines and audience’s attention right from its teaser, which was released last year. Amid controversy and criticism from some political parties, the Adah Sharma directorial hit the screens last Friday and hit the ball out of the park with insane trending at the box office.

The film didn’t have any popular face or expensive marketing strategy but it worked due to its bold content and the true story of conversion of Kerala women to Islam and them latter forcing them to join ISIS.

Due to its controversial subject, the screening of film was stopped from Sunday in Tamil Nadu followed by a ban in West Bengal. However, it also got declared tax-free in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Since the film is showing solid strength in the weekdays, we are expecting The Kerala Story to end its opening around Rs 70-80 crore.

Yogita Bihani, who played a key role in The Kerala Story, recently said, “When I met the makers, and they told me about the real incidents of these three girls and what they went through, I felt an urgency to be part of a story that talks about women’s safety, and for me, the safety of women is very crucial without differentiating about caste, creed or religion. So that was my big motivation to be a part of the film.”

