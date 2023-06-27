‘Opposition trying to wriggle out of anti-scam crackdown’: PM Modi on Patna meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lashed out at leaders who attended the mega meeting of Opposition parties held in Patna recently, saying all corrupt leaders had joined together to escape the anti-scam crackdown.

“All the corrupts joined their hands in Patna’s meeting. Opposition is trying to escape the anti-scam crackdown. The corrupt leaders are trying to save each other. My guarantee is I will not spare any of them and I will take every scamster to task,” said PM Modi

“If they have the guarantee of scams and corruption then I also have one guarantee for all of you and it is I will not spare any of those who are involved in the corruption…Today when action is being taken against them (Opposition), they are coming together and forming a unity,” says PM Narendra Modi in Bhopal

His remarks came days after an opposition party meeting in Patna earlier this month pledged to take on the BJP in the next year’s elections.

Responding to the question on Opposition unity, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, “Opposition unity is there and it will continue.”

Venugopal alleged PM for being habitual in diverting attention from other pressing issues in the country. “Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights…Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics,” he said.

#WATCH | “If they have the guarantee of scams and corruption then I also have one guarantee for all of you and it is I will not spare any of those who are involved in the corruption…Today when action is being taken against them (Opposition), they are coming together and forming… pic.twitter.com/3xXnNQeH1z — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on triple talaq, Uniform Civil Code and Pasmanda Muslims in Bhopal and said that it seems PM Modi could not understand Barack Obama’s advice properly.

“It seems PM Modi could not understand Obama’s advice properly. Modi ji tell me, will you end the “Hindu Undivided Family” (HUF)? Because of this, the country is suffering a loss of Rs 3064 crores every year,” said Asaduddin Owaisi.

Earlier PM Modi while addressing the BJP workers in Bhopal said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) envisioned in Constitution and even Supreme Court has also asked for it to be implemented.

He also hit out against proponents of the Triple Talaq, saying that those who are supporting it, are doing grave injustice to Muslim daughters.

“We want to make India a developed country by 2047, but India will be developed only when its villages will be developed. Hence, it should be the resolution of every village to become developed before 2047,” he said.

With inputs from agencies

