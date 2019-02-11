Open Sud de France: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga downs Pierre-Hugues Herbert in straight sets to claim first ATP title since 2017

Paris: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beat fellow Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4, 6-2 to win the Open Sud de France in Montpellier and claim his first ATP title since 2017 on Sunday.

Herbert, the seventh seed, was looking to snatch his maiden singles title but Tsonga, whose 2018 season was hampered by injuries, only dropped four points on his serve.

The 33-year-old, in Montpellier courtesy of a wild card, had not won a trophy since he prevailed in Antwerp in October 2017.

Herbert, who won the Australian Open doubles title with Nicolas Mahut last month, had no solutions in a one-sided second set as Tsonga improved his head-to-head record with his compatriot to 3-0.

