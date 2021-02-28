Open Sud de France: Belgium's David Goffin wins first title in over three years after beating Roberto Bautista Agut
Goffin, the 30-year-old world number 15, saw off top seed and 13th-ranked Bautista Agut 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.
Belgium's David Goffin captured his fifth ATP title but first in more than three years with victory over Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in the Montpellier final in Sunday.
Goffin, the 30-year-old world number 15, saw off top seed and 13th-ranked Bautista Agut 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.
His first ATP Tour title since 2017 🙌
Well deserved, @David__Goffin 👏
🎥: @TennisTV | #OSDF21 pic.twitter.com/ehHrSqJs6l
— ATP Tour (@atptour) February 28, 2021
"I gave it my all today. In a final you have to seize your opportunities and that's what I did," said Goffin who fired 13 aces past his 32-year-old opponent.
"I have been through difficult days and weeks so I'm glad I got back to this level."
It was Goffin's first title since Tokyo in October 2017 and a welcome boost after suffering a first round exit to Alexei Popyrin at the Australian Open.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Ukrainian Illya Marchenko beats Andy Murray 6-2, 6-4 in Biella Challenger final
The Scot, now ranked 125th, lost 6-2, 6-4 to 33-year-old Ukrainian Illya Marchenko, who is ranked 212th, in the hard-court event.
Singapore Open: Australia's Alexei Popyrin beats Alexander Bublik to claim maiden ATP Tour title
Popyrin started off badly, losing the first set 4-6 but charged back and snatched the second 6-0.
Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley confirms Greek player COVID-19 negative before leaving Australia
Pervolarakis played singles and doubles in the ATP Cup, a warm-up for the Australian Open, before travelling from Australia to South Africa via the Middle East.