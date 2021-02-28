Sports

Open Sud de France: Belgium's David Goffin wins first title in over three years after beating Roberto Bautista Agut

Goffin, the 30-year-old world number 15, saw off top seed and 13th-ranked Bautista Agut 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Agence France-Presse February 28, 2021 22:55:06 IST
File image of David Goffin. AP

Belgium's David Goffin captured his fifth ATP title but first in more than three years with victory over Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in the Montpellier final in Sunday.

"I gave it my all today. In a final you have to seize your opportunities and that's what I did," said Goffin who fired 13 aces past his 32-year-old opponent.

"I have been through difficult days and weeks so I'm glad I got back to this level."

It was Goffin's first title since Tokyo in October 2017 and a welcome boost after suffering a first round exit to Alexei Popyrin at the Australian Open.

