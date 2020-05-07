You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Online Nations Cup: Chess wizard Viswanathan Anand registers first win but Russia hold India to a 2-2 draw

Sports Press Trust of India May 07, 2020 21:25:55 IST

Chennai: Former world champion Viswanathan Anand registered his first win but India were held to a 2-2 draw by Russia in the ongoing Online Nations Cup on Thursday.

Online Nations Cup: Chess wizard Viswanathan Anand registers first win but Russia hold India to a 2-2 draw

File image of Viswanathan Anand. Courtesy: Lennart Ootes

The seasoned Anand beat Russian grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi in just 17 moves in a fifth-round match to set the tone for India.

However, after B Adhiban and D Harika drew their games against Sergey Karjakin and Olga Girya respectively, Vladislav Artemiev's superb win over P Harikrishna made it 2-2 for Russia.

In other fifth-round games, China beat USA 2.5-1.5 while Europe defeated Rest of the World by a similar margin.

India suffered a double blow, losing its matches to Europe and top-seeded China by similar 1.5-2.5 margins in the third and fourth round respectively on Wednesday.

The event follows the double round-robin format, with the two leading teams battling for the title in the "Super-final".

All matches involve four boards - represented by three men and a women player. The rapid time-control is 25-minute plus 10-second increment per move.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 07, 2020 21:25:55 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Are llama antibodies going to be the key to finding a COVID-19 treatment?

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 07 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 07 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres