Online Chess Olympiad: An interactive look at the performances of each member of India's gold medal winning team

An interactive look at the performances of each member of the Indian chess team that won a gold medal at the Online Chess Olympiad.

India were named joint gold medal winners of the Online Chess Olympiad after a dramatic and controversial finish to the final against Russia on Sunday.

In the aftermath of India's win, we have come to know the several battles that many of the team members put up within their journey to clinch the top honour.

There were many strong individual performances but what stood out about the Indian chess team was their showing as a collective unit. With the new format of the Chess Olympiad comprising of Men's, Women's and a Junior board as one unit instead of the usual Men's Olympiad, a women’s Olympiad, and a youth Olympiad, worked in India's favour.

Here, through an interactive, we take a quick look at how each member of the Indian chess team fared, their role in team and more:

Team: Vishwanathan Anand, Pentala Harikrishna, Vidit Gujrathi, Aravindh Chithambaram, Nihal Sarin, R Praggnanandhaa, Koneru Humpy, Dronavalli Harika, Bhakti Kulkarni, R Vaishali, Vantika Agrawal and Divya Deshmukh

Non-playing captain: Srinath Naraynan