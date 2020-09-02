Online Chess Olympiad: An interactive look at the performances of each member of India's gold medal winning team
An interactive look at the performances of each member of the Indian chess team that won a gold medal at the Online Chess Olympiad.
India were named joint gold medal winners of the Online Chess Olympiad after a dramatic and controversial finish to the final against Russia on Sunday.
In the aftermath of India's win, we have come to know the several battles that many of the team members put up within their journey to clinch the top honour.
There were many strong individual performances but what stood out about the Indian chess team was their showing as a collective unit. With the new format of the Chess Olympiad comprising of Men's, Women's and a Junior board as one unit instead of the usual Men's Olympiad, a women’s Olympiad, and a youth Olympiad, worked in India's favour.
Here, through an interactive, we take a quick look at how each member of the Indian chess team fared, their role in team and more:
Team: Vishwanathan Anand, Pentala Harikrishna, Vidit Gujrathi, Aravindh Chithambaram, Nihal Sarin, R Praggnanandhaa, Koneru Humpy, Dronavalli Harika, Bhakti Kulkarni, R Vaishali, Vantika Agrawal and Divya Deshmukh
Non-playing captain: Srinath Naraynan
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
'It's been long time': Viswanathan Anand hopes Chess Olympiad success leads to national awards for the sport
Viswanathan Anand also said that Chess Olympiad success highlighted the depth of Indian chess
Online Chess Olympiad 2020: Koneru Humpy wins thrilling Armageddon, secures India's berth in final
India fashioned a resounding turnaround to beat Poland in the semi-finals of Online Chess Olympiad and will face either USA or Russia in the summit clash on Sunday
Online Chess Olympiad 2020: Vidit S Gujrathi, D Harika and Nihal Sarin win as India reach semis after Armenia lose appeal
India had won the first round of matches 3.5-2.5 with captain Vidit S Gujrathi, D Harika and Nihal Sarin posting victories