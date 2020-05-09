One of the world’s richest esports, The International 10 postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 crisis

The International 10, referred to as ‘TI10’, has been postponed indefinitely. The 2020 edition of the event, which attracts huge audiences, was to mark its 10th anniversary at the Ericsson Globe, Stockholm, Sweden in August this year.

Steam Corporation, the company behind Dota 2, made the announcement last week through the Dota 2 blog operated by it.

The hugely popular tournament has been postponed until the current global pandemic for COVID-19 is resolved and international travel restrictions are eased.

The announcement stated that the tournament may even be held as late as 2021, which means the calendar year 2020 may not have any staging of the competition which started in 2011.

The 2020 venue, Ericsson Globe, is a landmark building and is the largest hemispherical building in the world. With a seating capacity of 16,000 spectators, it is also used for shows, concerts and also ice hockey.

For those who are not followers of esports, the postponement might seem surprising because esports is essentially an indoor sport. However, Dota 2, as also some other esports, also attract massive audiences.

The 2019 edition was held in Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, which had a paid seating capacity of 25,000 and it was packed through the event. The spectators were treated to the action on giant screens installed inside the stadium.

Even though ‘TI10’ has been postponed, the sales for the Compendium will begin shortly despite being delayed by a few weeks as the staff is working from their homes. Like the previous years The International will be funded by 25 percent of the sales from the Compendium, an in-game digital item.

This Compendium is traditionally sold for $9.99 each. The basic Compendium needs to be levelled up by the player who has bought it to earn limited time prizes specific to the year’s ‘The International’ tournament.

The method for levelling up the Compendium is in the form of completing basic challenges set into the Compendium, playing more games of Dota 2 or buying the levels for extra money.

Dota 2 is the world’s most cash rich esport. The total earnings to date from tournaments for Dota 2 is greater than the next two richest esports combined. As of May 2020, Dota 2 has had a total of $223,270,626.64 in prize payouts.

The two games closest to Dota 2 in this regard have a combined total prize payout of $180,434,705.24.

TI10 is the tenth instalment of The International. This is the premiere tournament for Dota 2 and is conducted by Steam Corporation, the company that holds the rights for Dota 2.

Historically speaking ‘The International’ in each of its instalments to date has been the highest paying esports tournament of its time. The previous edition which was held in August 2019 in Shanghai had a prize-pool of over $34 million and the spectator turnout at the venue crossed 25,000.

The International is a largely crowd-funded tournament that focuses on only one esport, Dota 2. Steam Corporation puts in a basic prize-pool of $1.6 million, following which the rest of the prize-pool is funded by through the sale of the in-game digital item, Compendium.

Since 2013 (during its third edition) when the crowd-funding model was first introduced for ‘The International’. The amount earned through this model has only increased, it has never fallen below that of the previous years amount.

With the current Pandemic having hurt most economies across the world and hence significantly reduced the spending power of most people, it remains to be seen if this streak of increasing the prize-pool each year through crowd-funding can be maintained.

