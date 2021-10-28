One Championship: Ritu Phogat to face Jenelyn Olsim after undefeated star Itsuki Hirata's withdrawal
Jenelyn Olsim, who was originally scheduled to face Jihin Radzuan in a World Grand Prix alternate bout at ONE: NextGen II, steps in to face Ritu.
Singapore: Undefeated Japanese star Itsuki Hirata has withdrawn from her semi-final bout with Indian mixed martial artist Ritu Phogat in the ONE women's Atomweight World Grand Prix.
Jenelyn Olsim, who was originally scheduled to face Jihin Radzuan in a World Grand Prix alternate bout at ONE: NextGen II, steps in to face Ritu.
"ONE Championship (ONE) announced multiple changes to the upcoming ONE: NextGen card, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday, 29 October," an official statement read.
ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion Roman Kryklia has also withdrawn from his ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Title bout against Iraj Azizpour.
Taking Kryklia's place is Anderson "Braddock" Silva, who will face Azizpour in a heavyweight kickboxing non-title bout.
"Kryklia and Hirata were both forced to withdraw from their bouts due to undisclosed medical issues," the statement further added.
The match between Stamp Fairtex and Julie Mezabarba, the other World Grand Prix semi-final, will now serve as the main event for ONE: NextGen.
also read
Jannik Sinner rises to career-high 11th in ATP rankings; Roger Federer slips further
Whilst Federer falls there is a career-high ranking of 11 for Italy's Jannik Sinner, who rises two spots on the back of his success in Antwerp on Sunday which was his fourth title of the season.
Denmark Open: PV Sindhu battles past Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan to book quarter-final berth
Sindhu won after a struggle against Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-16, 12-21, 21-15 in 67 minutes in her last 16 match.
Former wicketkeeper-batsman Abhay Sharma set to apply for Team India's fielding coach job
The 52-year-old is set to apply for the fielding coach role with the Indian cricket team with Sridhar leaving at the end of the T20 World Cup along with the majority of the support staff.