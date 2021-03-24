Ondrej Kudela likely to be questioned by police over racial abuse of Glen Kamara, says Rangers midfielder's lawyer
Police Scotland are investigating Kamara's racism claims following Slavia's Europa League last-16, second-leg win in Glasgow last week.
Glasgow: Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela will likely face questions from Scottish police over allegations he racially abused Glen Kamara if he returns to Britain, the Rangers midfielder's lawyer said on Wednesday.
Kudela made comments to Finland international Kamara while covering his mouth during a late melee at Ibrox.
Slavia have denied the claims of "vile racist abuse" levelled against Kudela by Kamara.
Police Scotland are also probing a criminal complaint against Kamara that was filed by Slavia, who allege he assaulted the 33-year-old Kudela after the match.
With Kudela potentially back on British shores for Slavia's Europa League quarter-final first leg at Arsenal on 8 April, Kamara's lawyer Aamer Anwar said the Czech international should expect to be spoken to by police.
"Glen welcomes the police investigation into the racist abuse he faced from Kudela," Anwar said in a statement.
"Police Scotland officers are now expected to question Kudela when he returns next month on the 8th April, to England to play Arsenal.
"There can never be any justification for the deeply offensive, provocative and racist language that Kudela is accused of using."
Anwar said Kamara would fully cooperate with an investigation that European governing body UEFA had launched following events at Ibrox.
"If Kudela is found guilty, then UEFA must use Article 14 of the disciplinary regulations, to impose robust 'zero-tolerance' sanctions," he added.
