On this day: Wrestler Sushil Kumar wins bronze medal at Beijing Olympics in 2008
Later on, in the 2012 London Olympics, Sushil Kumar changed the colour of his medal and clinched a silver medal and became the only Indian (since independence) to win two individual Olympic medals.
On this day in 2008, Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar won his first Olympic medal at the Beijing Olympics.
In the bronze medal match of 66kg freestyle event, Sushil beat Kazakhstan's Leonid Spiridonov 3:1 and became the second Indian after Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav to win an Olympic medal in wrestling.
Recalling the day, Sushil said that medal has "completely changed the Indian wrestling as well as his life".
"On this day 20th August 2008.. I won My first medal at Olympics .. My medal to glory.. Medal that completely changed the Indian wrestling as well as my life.. #memories #beijingolympics #medaltoglory," Sushil tweeted.
On this day 20th August 2008.. I won My first medal at Olympics .. My medal to glory.. Medal that completely changed the Indian wrestling as well as my life..#memories #beijingolympics #medaltoglory pic.twitter.com/kKaxK5faix
— Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) August 20, 2020
Later on, in the 2012 London Olympics, Sushil changed the colour of his medal and clinched a silver medal and became the only Indian (since independence) to win two individual Olympic medals.
A three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist and a former World Wrestling Championships winner, Sushil earned most of his stripes defying the odds on the back of his iron will.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
SAI shortlists 258 athletes for Junior TOPS group, to be provided Rs 25,000 in monthly allowance
The support will be extended through a group/systems approach and a monthly out of pocket allowance of Rs 25,000 will be given to every TOPS athlete.
National Sports Awards 2020: Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat among four recommended for Khel Ratna Award
Vinesh has been rewarded for her gold medals in the 2018 Commonwealth and Asian Games besides a bronze in the 2019 Asian Wrestling Championships.
Past Masters of Indian Sports: Khashaba Jadhav, the scrawny wrestler whose stature towered over everyone
The legend of Khashaba Jadhav, India’s first individual Olympic medallist after independence, has endured the test of time solely through monochromatic images and technicolour tales passed from one generation to the other in taleems, as akharas in Maharashtra are known.