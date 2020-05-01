You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

On this day: Lionel Messi nets maiden FC Barcelona goal in 2005 in LaLiga game against Albacete

Sports FP Trending May 01, 2020 15:42:32 IST

1 May is a special day if you are a football fan. On this day 15 years ago, Lionel Messi, one of the greatest footballers of all time, scored his first goal for Barcelona.

The LaLiga match against Albacete at Camp Nou saw the then 17-year old Argentine open his account for his team. FC Barcelona shared a short clip of Messi's "first ever goal for Barca" on their official Twitter handle.

The six time Ballon d'Or winner had made his debut under Frank Rijkaard in 2004 in the derby against Espanyol.

According to a report in Evening Standard, Messi, wearing the number 30 shirt, had replaced striker Samuel Eto'o and had managed to clip a shot over Albacete goalkeeper Raul Valbuena. However, his effort was ruled out for offside.

Even though his first attempt was ruled out, Messi would go on to score his debut goal after lofting a pass from Ronaldinho in the 91st minute of the game.

In the 15 years since his debut, Messi has scored 627 goals and has also won the Golden Shoe, the Pichichi awards as well as the Laureus Award for Best Sportsman of the Year 2019, apart from the Ballon d'Or.

Meanwhile, in a report in Metro, Manchester City's Sergio Aguero has revealed that he believes Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona despite all the gossip and the uncertainty in the footballing world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"They have changed 20,000 players since he has been there and he has always stayed," the report quoted Aguero as saying.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 01, 2020 15:42:32 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Everything you need to know about Favipiravir, the potential drug for COVID-19 treatment

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 01 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres