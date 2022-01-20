live

Omicron News Live Updates: Novavax becomes Australia's fifth approved COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines are already in use in Australia and Johnson and Johnson's Janssen vaccine is also approved but the government has not bought any yet

FP Staff January 20, 2022 10:40:22 IST
Omicron News Live Updates: Novavax becomes Australia's fifth approved COVID-19 vaccine

10:33 (ist)

Omicron News Live Updates

Novavax becomes Australia's fifth approved COVID-19 vaccine

Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday became the fifth coronavirus vaccine approved for use in Australia.

The country has ordered 51 million doses of the US-manufactured vaccine, supplied under the brand Nuvaxovid, for its population of 26 million. Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines are already in use in Australia. Johnson and Johnson's Janssen vaccine is also approved but the government has not bought any.

The Novavax vaccine will be available to unvaccinated Australians aged 18 years and older but will not be used as a booster for the 95 per cent of the population aged 16 and older who have already received a vaccine.

- AP
10:13 (ist)

Omicron News India Live Updates

Bengal logs 11,447 fresh COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths

West Bengal on Wednesday registered 11,447 new COVID-19 cases, 1,017 more than the previous day's figure, pushing the tally to 19,28,261, the health department said in a bulletin.

Thirty-eight fresh fatalities due to COVID-19, including 14 from Kolkata, took the toll to 20,193.

As of Wednesday, the state has 738 containment zones with a maximum of 144 in North 24 Parganas district, 133 in Dakshin Dinajpur district, and 33 in Kolkata.

- PTI
10:09 (ist)

Omicron News India Live Updates

Delhi registers 13,785 fresh COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths; positivity rate at 23.86%

Delhi reported 13,785 fresh COVID-19 cases and 35 more fatalities due to COVID-19 on Wednesday while the positivity rate climbed to 23.86 per cent, according to the data shared by the health department. 

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the positivity rate in the national capital is not low enough to lift the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the infection and that the government will monitor the situation for three to four days.

The national capital had logged 11,684 Covid cases and 38 deaths due to the disease on Tuesday, while the positivity rate had declined to 22.47 per cent.

-PTI

Omicron News India Latest Updates: India registered 317,532 new COVID-19 cases and 491 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry.

India's active caseload currently stands at 19,24,051 and the country's total caseload stands at 38,218,773. This includes 9,287 cases of the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile the daily positivity rate is at 16.41 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 16.6 per cent. The national recovery rate is currently at 93.69 percent

 

