'I'm an athlete of challenges. If it was up to me, I'd compete in the two events,' Rojas told Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a ceremony in her honour in Caracas.

Caracas: Olympic triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas will likely go for double gold in the Paris Olympics in 2024 after revealing she could also compete in the long jump.

"I'm an athlete of challenges. If it was up to me, I'd compete in the two events," Rojas told Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a ceremony in her honour in Caracas.

"It's what I've set as my goal, it's what I'm thinking of. There's a big chance I'll compete in the two."

After winning triple jump silver in the Rio Games in 2016, Rojas has since been the dominant force in the discipline.

As well as winning gold in Tokyo, she has won double world golds and set world records both indoor and outdoors.

The 25-year-old, based in Barcelona, is coached by Cuban Ivan Pedroso, a former Olympic long jump champion and a four-time world gold medallist.

Rojas in June leapt 7.27m in the long jump, albeit with an illegal tailwind of 2.7m/s. Her official personal best is 6.88m. Germany's Malaika Mihambo won long jump gold in Tokyo with a best effort of 7.00m.