Olympic silver medallist Luvo Manyonga temporarily banned for failing to apprise anti-doping authorities of location
Manyonga, who also celebrated his 30th birthday on Friday, finished second at Rio in 2016 and was world champion a year later in London.
Paris: South African Olympic long jump silver medallist Luvo Manyonga has been temporarily banned for failing to notify anti-doping authorities of his location, the Athletics Integrity Unity (AIU) announced on Friday.
"The AIU has charged Luvo Manyonga of South Africa for whereabouts failures, a violation of the @WorldAthletics Anti-Doping Rules. The long jumper has been provisionally suspended," the body tweeted.
In 2012, Manyonga was banned for 18 months after testing positive for methamphetamine.
Later on Friday, the AIU said Olympic 800m finalists Alfred Kipketer had been banned for two years, backdated back to November 2019, for the same reasons. He can appeal the decision.
Athletes must let authorities know their intended whereabouts to allow dope testers to find them. If they fail to show or give wrong information three times in a year they can be punished.
