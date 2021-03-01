Olympic champion Ester Ledecka pulls out of Snowboarding World Championships
Ester Ledecka said she would not take part in Tuesday's parallel slalom either.
Ester Ledecka, the 2018 Olympic champion in alpine skiing's super-G and snowboarding's parallel giant slalom, said Monday she was pulling out of the world snowboarding championships over an unspecified injury.
The 25-year-old Czech was due to start competing at the FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships at Rogla, Slovenia in a parallel giant slalom on Monday.
She said she would not take part in Tuesday's parallel slalom either.
"I was getting ready for the races and looking forward, but I can't even complete my stretching, let alone carry the snowboard over my head single-handed," Ledecka said.
"So I have decided I have nothing to do at the start," she added in a statement published by her agent Sport Invest.
"Together with my team, we will work hard so I could race at the skiing World Cup Final in Lenzerheide" on 17-21 March, Ledecka said.
A crossover star, Ledecka won the season-opening snowboarding parallel giant slalom at Cortina d'Ampezzo in December.
That was her first snowboard World Cup race for 11 months.
A week later, she claimed her first World Cup super-G win in alpine skiing at Val d'Isere.
Since then, Ledecka has become a regular in the top 10 of both alpine skiing's super-G and downhill disciplines, finishing fourth in both events at the world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo last month.
She now stands eighth in the downhill rankings, fifth in super-G and 11th overall in the alpine skiing World Cup.
