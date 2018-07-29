You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Olympic champ Simone Biles makes nervy yet triumphant return to gymnastics by winning all-around crown at US Classic

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 29, 2018 14:10:13 IST

Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles made a triumphant, if imperfect, return to competition on Saturday, winning the senior all-around crown at the US Classic in Columbus, Ohio.

Biles, who tied an Olympic record with five medals, four of them gold, at the Rio Games, hadn't competed since 2016 and she showed some signs of nerves with a fall and a few uncharacteristic wobbles.

File image of gymnast Simone Bile. AFP

File image of gymnast Simone Bile. AFP

Nevertheless, Biles took the senior all-around title with a total of 58.700 points.

Riley McCusker of Brielle, New Jersey, tallied 57.500 for second, with 2017 World all-around champion Morgan Hurd rounding out the top three at 56.350.

Biles won two of the four event titles: balance beam and floor exercise as she qualified for the US championships next month with the World Championships coming up in October.

"I feel pretty good with where I'm at in this time of the year, and even from Rio I feel like I've improved," said Biles, who is already looking ahead toward the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. "I'm pretty proud of myself at this point."


Updated Date: Jul 29, 2018 14:10 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores