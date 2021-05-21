For much of the pandemic Taiwan has successfully kept the coronavirus at bay. But in recent weeks a cluster that began with airline pilots has spread across the island, prompting strict new social distancing measures, including restrictions on non-residents arriving.

A sudden surge of coronavirus cases has prompted officials to move an Olympic baseball qualifier from Taiwan to Mexico.

Taiwan was set to host an Olympic qualifying tournament in the city of Taichung next month.

But the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) announced it would move the tournament to Mexico instead.

"The decision was forced by new restrictions the local authorities imposed in Taiwan due to a surge in COVID-19 case," the WBSC said in a statement on Thursday, specifically citing the limits to foreigners arriving.

The statement added that exact dates and venues for the Mexico tournament were still to be confirmed.

Mexico's baseball team have already qualified for the Olympics.

Taiwan, Australia and the Netherlands have earned the right to participate in the upcoming qualifier in Mexico alongside two other teams from an Americas regional qualifier taking place later this month.

Mexico's coronavirus situation is far worse than Taiwan's. It has recorded about 220,000 deaths and is still counting 2,000 new cases each day.

In contrast Taiwan has had just 2,800 cases and 15 deaths.

But around half those cases have come in the last two weeks and Taiwan has responded with the kind of strict lockdowns that enabled the island to quash its initial outbreak more than a year ago.