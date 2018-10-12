You are here:
Olympiakos owner Vangelis Marinakis to face trial for accusations of corruption, match-fixing in Greek Super League

Sports Agence France-Presse Oct 12, 2018 23:19:42 IST

Athens: Shipping magnate Vangelis Marinakis, the owner of Olympiakos, will face trial accused of corruption in Greek football, the Athens Court of Appeals decided Friday.

File image of Vangelis Marinakis. Reuters

Marinakis, former Greek football federation president Giorgos Sarris, and an ex-legal advisor have been accused of forming a criminal organisation and manipulating results of matches.

A total of 28 people are facing charges including former federation members, ex-referees, the owners of Super League clubs Levadiakos and Atromitos, as well as former coaches and players.

"The same mud, without evidence, without justice, from a vicious state and a government of extortionists who have lost their minds. We are bored. Make as many trials as you want," Olympiakos media director Konstantinos Karapapas wrote on Facebook in response to the decision.

"Let's finish with this fabrication as soon as possible and we will see who will be the losers at the end," he added.


