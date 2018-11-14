Olivier Giroud is Green! Chelsea star lands role in new Spider-Man animation movie; Presnel Kimpembe to voice Scorpion

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud might be deprived of his goal-scoring form, but that's not dampening his spirits. The World Cup winning star from France has landed a voicing role in the upcoming Hollywood animation movie on Spider-Man.

Giroud announced on social media that he will be voicing Green Goblin in the French version of the popular superhero movie. His France teammate and PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe has also confirmed on social media that he will voice Scorpion in the movie, which is slated to release on 12 December.

The English version of the animated movie is called 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' while in French, it's called 'Spider-Man: New Generation'.

OFFICIAL: Olivier Giroud and Presnel Kimpembe will voice the Green Goblin and Scorpion in the upcoming French version of the new Spiderman cartoon series. pic.twitter.com/kz5Mgi23my — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) November 13, 2018

Giroud said on Twitter, "I am very happy to announce that I will be giving my voice to the Green Goblin in the movie #SpiderManNewGeneration, December 12th at the movies!"

In this season, Giroud has scored only one goal for his club Chelsea – last week's Europa League win against BATE Borisov.

France national team manager Didier Deschamps will hope that the striker will be back at his best when his team takes on Netherlands in the Nations League on Friday night. If they could avoid a defeat against Holland, France can seal a spot in the semi-finals.