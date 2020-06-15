You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tips goalkeeper Dean Henderson to become Manchester United and England No 1

Sports Reuters Jun 15, 2020 11:37:11 IST

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has tipped English goalkeeper Dean Henderson to become first choice for club and country after impressing during his loan spell at Sheffield United.

Academy product Henderson helped Sheffield win promotion from the Championship last season and has kept 10 clean sheets for them in the Premier League in the current campaign, second only to Burnley’s Nick Pope.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tips goalkeeper Dean Henderson to become Manchester United and England No 1

Dean Henderson is currently at Sheffield United on loan from Manchester United. Image: Twitter/@deanhenderson

With David de Gea currently the first choice in Manchester, Solskjaer said no decision had been made where the 23-year-old Henderson would play next season.

“Dean has made some great choices over the years and has developed fantastically,” Solskjaer said ahead of the Premier League’s restart on Wednesday following a coronavirus shutdown.

“This season has proved a great experience for him, he’s done himself some favours with his performances and proved he will be England’s No 1 and Man United’s No 1 at some point.”

Manchester United, who are fifth in the league on 45 points, face Tottenham Hotspur on Friday. The Blades resume their campaign at relegation-threatened Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2020 11:37:11 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Endometriosis: Communicating with your partner, knowing the right position, other ways that can help manage pain during sex

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 15 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 15 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres