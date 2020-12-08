Oil India Limited officer admit card 2020 released at oil-india.com; how to download hall ticket

The Oil India Limited officer recruitment admit card will be available for download up to 5 pm on 25 December

The Oil India Limited has released the admit card for the officer recruitment exam on its website oil-india.com. Candidates who have successfully registered for the post can check and download their hall ticket using their login credentials.

According to a report by The Times of India, the Oil India Limited officer recruitment admit card will be available for download till 25 December, 2020, up to 5 pm. The hall ticket will mention the candidate's name, registration number, exam centre name and address, exam date, and time.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the recruitment examination is being conducted to fill 10 posts of superintendent medical officer, engineer, and manager in Grade C, 42 vacancies of senior officer and senior medical officer in Grade B and two vacant positions of physiotherapy and confidential secretary in Grade A.

Willing and eligible candidates were allowed to register online for the posts between 1 and 30 October.

Steps to download Oil India Limited Officer recruitment admit card 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Oil India Limited oil-india.com.

Step 2: Click on the Careers tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Tap on Current openings.

Step 4: An admit card download link will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Enter your login credentials including the user name and password.

Step 6: Your Oil India Limited Officer recruitment admit card 2020 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 7: Check your name and other details in the hall ticket before saving and taking a print out.

Candidates who had applied for the recruitment exam can visit the download page for Oil India Limited Officer recruitment 2020 admit card directly by clicking here or copying the URL (https://register.cbtexams.in/OIL/registration) and pasting it on the web browser's address bar and pressing enter.