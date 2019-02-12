OGQ and Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy rope in Danish legend Morten Frost as consultant coach for juniors

Mumbai: Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ), in association with the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA), has roped in legendary Danish shuttler Morten Frost as a consultant coach for junior players at the academy in Bengaluru.

This coaching stint is a private arrangement between OGQ, PPBA and former All England champion Frost, a media release said.

Frost, who had a legendary on-court rivalry with Indian ace Prakash, is scheduled to arrive in the southern city later this week and will coach junior players at PPBA over the next one year.

Prakash hailed that the Dutch legend's presence would benefit the younger players.

"We have been looking at getting a top foreign coach to guide the young players at PPBA. I feel that Morten's presence will be a huge boost to many talented young players at the academy. Besides coaching the players, Morten will also help implement a robust coaches development plan," Padukone, who founded the PPBA, said.

"Morten has tremendous experience as a player, coach and technical director. He has seen badminton over the years when we were playing and he is also very much in touch with the latest developments in world badminton. His experience, insight and technical know-how will be invaluable for us," he added.

Praising India's rise in badminton, Frost expressed his happiness for the opportunity he is getting.

"I am very excited to come to the PPBA. India is doing so well in badminton in the last decade with players like Saina (Nehwal), (PV) Sindhu and (Kidambi) Srikanth excelling. I am delighted to get an opportunity to contribute to the next generation of young badminton talent in India," Frost said.

Viren Rasquinha, Director and CEO of OGQ, said, "We are thrilled to have a legend like Morten Frost coach the young badminton players at the PPBA where many talented young badminton players, including Lakshya Sen, currently train.

"Frost will be here in India at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence for a total of 90 days spread over four trips. He will also be watching the Senior National Championship at Guwahati so that he can see the best badminton talent in the country in action," added Rasquinha, a former hockey international.

