Patnaik made the announcement at a felicitation ceremony that was held for the hockey players shortly after their arrival in Odisha.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that the Indian men's and women's hockey teams would continue to be sponsored by the Odisha government over the coming decade, in light of their performances at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Patnaik made the announcement at a felicitation ceremony that was held for the hockey players shortly after their arrival in Odisha.

Addressing the gathering, Patnaik, said, “You made us all so proud with your spirited fight at Tokyo."

We, in Odisha, are elated that our partnership with Hockey India has led to this great achievement for the country. I believe, Odisha and Hockey are destined to become synonymous. We will continue our partnership with Hockey India. Odisha will support the Indian Hockey teams for 10 more years," he added.

Indian Olympic Association head Narinder Batra and Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam were also in attendance at the event.

Batra thanked Patnaik and the Odisha government for their support, saying, "with your continued support, Indian Hockey will look to build on the achievements from the Tokyo Olympics, and continue this steady rise to take Indian hockey back to the elite level where it belongs.”