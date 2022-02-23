Nushrratt says, 'Sonu ke Titu Ki Sweety was my first film to enter the 100-crore club. Whenever I see the film, or come across anything related to the film, I get super nostalgic of the time we were shooting in Delhi and Rishikesh.'

The romantic comedy Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was released four years ago on the 23rd of February. Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls the film changed a lot of things for her professionally and helped her grow.

She further added, "After the film, people no more saw me as just the 'Punchama girl' — they recognised me by my name. Looking back now it feels, the film was truly a game changer for me. I feel grateful to see the way things have panned out now."

The film went on to mint over 100cr at the Box Office, with the audiences heaping praises on Nushrratt for her portrayal of 'Sweety' and her swift dance moves in 'Dil Chori'. The song has also crossed the milestone of 500Million views on YouTube.

The film was helmed by Luv Ranjan and also starred Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh Nijjar.