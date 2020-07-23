NTA JNUEE 2020: Last date to make corrections in application forms extended till 24 July

Students, who have applied for NTA JNUEE 2020, can correct particulars like choice of centre cities, photograph and signature in the application form till the extended date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the date of correcting details in the application forms for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2020. Candidates will be able to make changes using the correction facility till tomorrow (24 July, 2020).

In a public notice signed by NTA Director General Dr Vineet Joshi, the agency said that students, who have applied for NTA JNUEE 2020, can correct particulars like choice of centre cities, photograph and signature in the application form till the extended date.

The notice mentioned that students will be able to make the changes till 5 pm. No submission fee (if applicable) will be accepted after 11.50 pm on Friday. Candidates can verify the particulars and make changes by visiting the following website: jnuexams.nta.nic.in.

This date extension has been brought forward due to the COVID-19 situation and “demand from the candidates”. The board has clearly stated that any change made through fax or emails will not be accepted. “These candidates who have sent emails earlier regarding any correction are also advised to verify and make necessary corrections, if required by them,” read the notice.

Candidates can make any additional fee payment through credit/ debit card, net banking or UPI modes. The final changes will be reflected on the application forms only after the payment has been successfully done.

The rescheduled date of examination and the download of admit cards will be notified later, said the notification.

Students have been asked to follow the official websites jnuexams.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in to receive future updates. For queries or clarification, candidates can contac tat 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803.