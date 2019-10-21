NRAI to launch an inquiry to Athletics Commission after two shooters get involved in scuffle, 'pay and play' membership cancelled

New Delhi: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has cancelled the membership of the two marksmen involved in a scuffle inside the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range while the national federation has asked its Athletes Commission to launch an inquiry into the incident.

Ugly scenes were witnessed at the range on Sunday when the two errant shooters — Babar Khan and Yoginder Pal Singh, a former member of the Indian double trap team, got into a fight after an argument regarding the scheduling of rounds.

The breach of discipline forced the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) to act against the shooters. "The NRAI has referred the matter to the Athletes Commission and asked them to look into it, send them a notice and launch an inquiry. Meanwhile, their 'pay and play' scheme membership has been cancelled by SAI," an official of the federation said.

Fellow shooters and coaches present at the time of the incident had to physically restrain the two and bring the situation under control. A video clip of the incident was also circulated.

The Karni Singh Range is a property of Sports Authority of India and shooters are allowed to use the facility under SAI's 'pay and play' scheme.

The NRAI's Athletes Commission is headed by former international shooters Morad Ali Khan and also comprises Ashok Mittal, Vikram Batnagar, Anuja Jung and Sonia Rai.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .