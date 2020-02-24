NRAI chief Raninder Singh hails CGF's decision on Birmingham 2022 shooting, archery events as 'path breaking'

New Delhi: NRAI President Raninder Singh on Monday described the Commonwealth Games Federation's decision to add the medals won in the shooting and archery championships in India to the tally of 2022 Birmingham Games as "pathbreaking" but also admitted that the proposal was "against the grain".

After its Executive Board meeting in London, the CGF decided that India will host the Commonwealth Shooting and Archery championships in Chandigarh in January 2022 and the medals from these two events will be counted in the overall tally of the Birmingham CWG.

However, the medals will be added to the final tally one week after the conclusion of the 2022 Birmingham Games.

"This is a path breaking and innovative ... unique and unprecedented development, that augers so well for the future of the commonwealth sporting movement," Raninder, who was behind the idea of holding the shooting championships, said in a series of tweets.

"This is truly a game-changing methodology to hosting a prestigious multi sport even such as the CWG, where a cost effective and inclusive methodology has been created for bidding nations to partner with other nations to it in some sports to use existing infrastructure and not new," he said.

Raninder lauded CGF chief Louis Martin and CEO David Grevemberg for showing "such a openness and engulfing leadership in accepting such a proposal that is admittedly against the grain".

The International Shooting Sports Federation, in a crisp statement, said its "sport was included into the Commonwealth Games".

"Due to refusal of the Birmingham Committee to conduct shooting competitions the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) took over this function with the support of the ISSF keeping the quotas and medals for athletes," the world body said.

"We congratulate participating countries with a long-awaited decision of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Executive Board regarding inclusion of the shooting sport into the 2022 Games programme.

"We hope that no special efforts will be required for the 2026 Commonwealth Games."

World Archery was also pleased by the move that "medals won at the championships will count towards the final ranking table at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games".

WA secretary general Tom Dielen said: "This is a fantastic development for archery and a great opportunity for elite athletes in India and from across the Commonwealth. World Archery would like to thank the Commonwealth Games Federation and Commonwealth Games India for their modern and innovative approach.

"We look forward to working together in delivering both the world-class event the athletes deserve and leveraging the excitement around these championships in Chandigarh and the Games in Birmingham in 2022."

Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid said: "We are pleased to hear that the CGF executive board has approved Commonwealth Games India's proposal for a separately organised and funded Commonwealth Archery and Shooting Championships, which will be held in India in January 2022.

"There is a long tradition of Commonwealth Championships being held across the globe, featuring several different sports, so it's great news that India will be continuing this tradition.

"We would like to wish all the organisations and governing bodies involved in organising and funding the Chandigarh 2022 Commonwealth Archery and Shooting Championships the best of luck and we look forward to a wonderful year of Commonwealth sport in 2022.

