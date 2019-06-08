Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem, French Open 2019 men's semis LIVE score: Thiem up by break, play suspended due to rain

Novak Djokovic's 26-match Grand Slam winning streak is on the line when he and Dominic Thiem resume their rain-suspended French Open semi-final.
They are slated to open Saturday's schedule in Court Philippe Chatrier at Roland Garros.
Thiem was ahead 6-2, 3-6, 3-1 when play was halted on Friday night. The winner will face 11-time champion Rafael Nadal in Sunday's final.
After Djokovic-Thiem concludes, No 8 seed Ash Barty of Australia will face unseeded 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic for the women's championship.
It is the first Grand Slam final for either player.
With inputs from AP
Updated Date: Jun 08, 2019 18:38:38 IST
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
18:38 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, *1-4
Right then. The covers are coming off as we speak and the action will resume.
By the way, the women's final between Ash Barty and Marketa Vondrousova had been scheduled to start seven minutes ago. For the second time in a year, a women's Grand Slam final has being pushed behind to accomodate a men's semi-final match.
17:53 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, *1-4
It has started to rain with Djokovic struggling to stay in the match. At 30-30, Thiem plays a lob which Djokovic gets to. However, he loses his footing a bit and the ball also spins away a bit as Djokovic gets down a break point. He saves it and then sprints off the court immediately as the rain starts coming down hard. Fans scurry to take cover as the organisers quickly pull out the covers.
17:48 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, *1-4
17:46 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, *1-4
Thiem begins the game with a brilliant sliced backhand winner with Djokovic advancing to the net. Thiem follows it up with a service winner and then brings up triple game point. Djokovic comes up with a monster return to win one point. Thiem double faults but still gets the hold to back up the break.
17:43 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 1-3*
Three backhand errors in a row from Djokovic brings up triple break point for Thiem. The Serb saves one but a net caught goes against him and he is down a break in the decider!
17:38 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, *1-2
Thiem goes a break point down with a couple of forehand errors. He saves it by drawing Djokovic forward with a drop shot who then proceeds to hit long. Thiem gets a game point with a good serve and goes on to get the hold.
17:34 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 1-1*
Take a look at that drop shot!
17:33 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 1-1*
17:25 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, *0-1
Thiem opens the fifth set with an easy love-hold.
17:24 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 0-0*
17:17 (IST)
Novak Djokovic wins the fourth set 7-5 against Dominic Thiem
With the point within his grasp, forehand overcooks his forehand to lose the first point. It's 15-15 as Djokovic nets his drop shot. That is the only point he loses on his serve to clinch the fourth set and force a fifth set in this semi-final.
17:12 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, *6-5
Thiem misses a slice to lose the first point but comes with a brilliant running forehand lob to win the second point. Djokovic fails to volley at the net to lose the next point. A wild Thiem forehand makes it 30-30. A long Thiem forehand brings up a break point for Djokovic. The pressure gets to Thiem and he double faults to lose the hold.
17:08 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 5-5*
Djokovic comes up with an easy hold to 15 to level the set.
17:04 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, *4-5
Thiem brings up his game point with yet another passing forehand winner and gets the hold with a booming ace down the T. He is now a game away from reaching the Roland Garros final for the second year running.
17:01 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 4-4*
Thiem gets a chance to break back and gets it after Djokovic nets his slice. This is turning out to be a roller-coaster of a semi-final.
16:57 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, *4-3
Djokovic comes up with a brilliant forehand return to win the first point. He then takes a 30-15 lead. Thiem sets up a forehand winner with a reflexive volleyed drop shot. The Austrian gets a crucial hold.
16:53 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 4-2*
Djokovic ends the run of breaks with a clinical love-hold.
16:49 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, *3-2
Thiem loses the first point and goes down 0-30 with a double fault. He sends his slice long to bring up a triple break point for Djokovic. And we get a third break in a row! This set is wild!
16:47 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 2-2*
Djokovic starts his service game with his third double fault of the match. He looks to serve and volley on the next point but Thiem smashes in a monstrous backhand of a return to go 30-0 up. Djokovic wins the next point at the net but then gifts Thiem a double break point by netting his forehand. Thiem defends well on the next point but Djokovic stretches him to the maximum and saves one of the break points and gets back to deuce after Thiem's slice catches the tape. Thiem brings up another break point by winning a rally full of slices by coming up with a well-placed drop shot. The net caught finally goes Thiem's way after his slice loops wildly over the net-bound Djokovic to give the Austrian a break.
16:40 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, *2-1
16:39 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, *2-1
Thiem loses the first point after his forehand clips the tape and falls back in his side of the court and he then goes 0-30 down. Djokovic defends so well that it is a pity he does not win the third point. Thiem makes it 30-30. Djokovic once again defends well on the next point and this time he gets lucky as a net caught sets up an easy winner for him to set up break point. Thiem lands his backhand wide to give Djokovic the first break of the set,
16:34 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 1-1*
Djokovic gets a quick-fire love-hold.
16:33 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, *0-1
16:32 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, *0-1
16:32 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, *0-1
Thiem takes a 40-15 lead before Djokovic reduces the deficit with a crisp forehand cross-court winner. But Thiem clinches an easy hold to win the first game.
16:28 (IST)
Dominic Thiem wins the third set 7-5 against Novak Djokovic!
Thiem hits a deep forehand to the corner to set up a down the line forehand winner on the other corner. Two poor returns in a row gives Djokovic a 30-15 lead. Thiem responds with a thunderous forehand winner down the line. A point later, he fires in another forehand winner past Djokovic to get to deuce. Djokovic is having a word with the chair umpire as he believes the shot clock is being started as soon the point is over and not after the crowd's applause dies down. He advances to the net in anticipation of Thiem's failed lob and once again shrugs his shoulders as he sees the umpire start the shot clock as soon as the point is over. That looks to be getting to him as Thiem brings up a set point. Thiem slices long to squander it. Djokovic loses a game point trying to serve and volley as Thiem recover quickly to hit a forehand passing winner. The Austrian gets another set point but Djokovic saves it with a good save. Djokovic gives Thiem a third set point with a forehand unforced error but saves it with an ace down the T. Thiem defends brilliantly and brings up another set point with a backhand passing winner and finally clinches the set with a terrific return. Thiem came up with some clutch shots there and Djokovic, who started the day positively, finds himself 2-1 down
16:13 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, *5-6
A comfortable hold for Thiem.
16:10 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-5*
Djokovic attacks Thiem's backhand but then nets his forehand to lose the second point. At game point, he sends a forehand long but hits a backhand winner parallel to the outside line to get the hold.
16:06 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, *4-5
Thiem wins a thoroughly enjoyable point to save a break point. He couldn't make the best of two smashes but then plays a drop shot, which hits the tape and trickles over. Djokovic gets another break point after Thiem nets his backhand. He saves it with a big serve down the T. Thiem comes up with a well-taken drop shot which Djokovic tries to return by unsuccessfully throwing his racquet at the ball. Thiem fights on to get a tough hold. The fourth seed is now a game away from winning the third set.
16:00 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 4-4*
This was a brilliant point.
15:58 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 4-4*
Djokovic starts with a crisp forehand winner to start his service game. Thiem hammers away at Djokovic's forehand and wrong-foots him with a ripper off a forehand. Thiem wins a stunning point with both players hitting some crisp groundstrokes before battling it out at the net. Thiem shows his reflexes and wins the point with a backhand smash. Djokovic responds by serve and volleying and wins the game with a service winner. The set is back on serve.
15:52 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, *3-4
It's just a bit windy. Dust flies into Thiem's eyes and the Austrian commits a bad double fault to give Djokovic the second point. The Serb goes 30-15 up with Thiem finding the net again but he levels the score with a delicate drop shot. Thiem goes a break point down after hitting his forehand long. He immediately wipes his eyes with his towel but that doesn't help him as he hits long to give Djokovic a break back.
15:48 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 2-4*
Djokovic races to a 40-0 lead. Thiem attacks Djokovic's second serve and wins a point but Djokovic clinches the hold on the next point with a forehand winner.
15:45 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, *1-4
Thiem starts his service game with a couple of wild shots as he goes down 0-30. He comes up with two really good serves to level the game. Thiem hits a forehand long to bring up a break point for Djokovic. Wonderful rally on the next point with both players hitting some powerful ground shots before Thiem clinches it with a searing forehand winner. He then gets the hold with a pair of clean forehand winners.
15:34 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 1-3*
Dominic Thiem has made his way to the tunnel with Novak Djokovic having a word with his coaching team before coming out to a half-filled Court Philippe Chatrier. No need for a coin toss with Thiem resuming with his service game .
15:03 (IST)
Rafael Nadal romps into 12th French Open final
Nadal played one of his cleanest matches of the claycourt swing, powering 33 winners against just 19 unforced errors. He had learned his lesson from the Monte Carlo debacle against Fabio Fognini which was played in similarly tricky conditions; instead of playing it safe this time, Nadal hit right through the wind. That’s something that Federer just couldn’t match, which is why the scoreline looks so lopsided despite there being many high-quality points throughout.
Read Musab Abid's thoughts from Nadal's semi-final win over Federer here.
14:44 (IST)
Looks like a good day to play some tennis!
14:41 (IST)
French Open men's semi-final LIVE!
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the men's semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem. Rain had forced the duo's semi-final match to be called off in the middle of the third set. The action resumes today on Court Philippe Chatrier and will be followed by the women's final between Ashleigh Barty and Marketa Vondrousova. So stick around!