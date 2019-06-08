Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Theim, French Open 2019 men's semi-final live updates: Match to resume with Thiem leading

Novak Djokovic's 26-match Grand Slam winning streak is on the line when he and Dominic Thiem resume their rain-suspended French Open semi-final.

They are slated to open Saturday's schedule in Court Philippe Chatrier at Roland Garros.

Thiem was ahead 6-2, 3-6, 3-1 when play was halted on Friday night. The winner will face 11-time champion Rafael Nadal in Sunday's final.

After Djokovic-Thiem concludes, No 8 seed Ash Barty of Australia will face unseeded 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic for the women's championship.

It is the first Grand Slam final for either player.

With inputs from AP

