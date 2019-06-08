Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Theim, French Open 2019 men's semi-final live updates: Match to resume with Thiem leading

Novak Djokovic's 26-match Grand Slam winning streak is on the line when he and Dominic Thiem resume their rain-suspended French Open semi-final.
They are slated to open Saturday's schedule in Court Philippe Chatrier at Roland Garros.
Thiem was ahead 6-2, 3-6, 3-1 when play was halted on Friday night. The winner will face 11-time champion Rafael Nadal in Sunday's final.
After Djokovic-Thiem concludes, No 8 seed Ash Barty of Australia will face unseeded 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic for the women's championship.
It is the first Grand Slam final for either player.
With inputs from AP
Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.
Updated Date: Jun 08, 2019 14:44:28 IST
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
14:44 (IST)
Looks like a good day to play some tennis!
14:41 (IST)
French Open men's semi-final LIVE!
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the men's semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem. Rain had forced the duo's semi-final match to be called off in the middle of the third set. The action resumes today on Court Philippe Chatrier and will be followed by the women's final between Ashleigh Barty and Marketa Vondrousova. So stick around!