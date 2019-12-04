Novak Djokovic to play inaugural Adelaide International in January ahead of Australian Open title defence

World No 2 Novak Djokovic will play in the inaugural Adelaide International tennis competition in January ahead of his Australian Open title defence, tournament organisers said on Wednesday.

Djokovic will start his competitive preparation for the new season at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi from 19 to 21 December, before representing Serbia in the inaugural ATP Cup in Australia in early January.

The 32-year-old, who beat Rafael Nadal to claim a record seventh Australian Open title earlier this year, will then arrive in Adelaide for the combined WTA and ATP tournament from 12 to 18 January.

The women’s field will feature American seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams, alongside World No 1 Ashleigh Barty, Simona Halep, Petra Kvitova and Kiki Bertens.

“Novak and Venus are amongst the all-time greats of our sport and we can’t wait to see them in Adelaide,” tournament director Alistair MacDonald said in a statement.

The Australian Open, the year’s first Grand Slam, will be held at Melbourne Park from 20 January to 2 February.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.