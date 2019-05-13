Novak Djokovic solidifies grip on ATP rankings after Madrid Open win; Naomi Osaka retains top spot

Paris: Novak Djokovic tightened his grip on the ATP tennis rankings Monday following his win in the Madrid Open.

The Serbian world number one widened his lead over Spaniard Rafael Nadal who was dumped out of the Madrid tournament by young gun Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the semi-finals.

Tsitsipas lost the final to Djokovic but eased two places up the rankings to seventh on the strength of his recent show of form.

Dominic Thiem of Austria, winner of the Barcelona Open, moved into fourth place after his elimination from the Madrid semi-finals. He is one sport behind Roger Federer, his quarter-final victim in Madrid.

Osaka clings to top spot as Halep cuts gap

Naomi Osaka narrowly retained her number one ranking on Monday ahead of Simona Halep after the Romanian missed the chance to reclaim top spot following defeat in the Madrid Open final.

The 21-year-old Osaka lost in the last eight in the Spanish capital, but the Japanese star will stay at the summit for at least another week as Halep was beaten 6-4, 6-4 by Kiki Bertens.

The Dutchwoman became the first woman to win Madrid without dropping a set and climbed to a career-high ranking of fourth following the biggest title of her career.

Angelique Kerber moved up one place to third, while last year's Madrid champion Petra Kvitova slipped three spots to fifth.

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic continued her resurgence by jumping from 18th to 15th after beating Osaka on her run to the semi-finals.

