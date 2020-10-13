Novak Djokovic seeks solace at Bosnia's 'energy pyramids' after suffering defeat in French Open final
Novak Djokovic is known for unorthodox and sometimes controversial new-age spiritual views and practices.
Novak Djokovic visited a Bosnian 'pyramid park' on Tuesday to benefit from the site's purported healing powers and miracle cures, 48 hours after his demolition by Rafael Nadal in the French Open final.
The Serbian world number one is known for unorthodox and sometimes controversial new-age spiritual views and practices.
And two days after being swept aside 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 at Roland Garros he made a trip to Visko's Valley of the Pyramids and its 25,000-year-old tunnels beneath whose "energy" is claimed to bring about miracle cures.
Although some hills in the region resemble a pyramid shape, the European Association of Archaeologists debunked the claims as pseudo-science over a decade ago.
"I would invite all athletes to come here to spend time in the tunnels, which are very beneficial for the increase of oxygen in the lungs," he told public TV station FTV.
"It has a direct effect on regeneration, on recovery, which is very important for athletes," he said.
According to local media, visitors to the pyramid park have increased since Djokovic's earlier visit in July after he and his wife contracted COVID-19 following a tennis tournament Djokovic organised in the Balkans.
"If there is paradise on earth, then it is here," the Serbian player said at the time.
Rafael Nadal's dominance in numbers: 13 French Opens over 15 years, 100-2 win-loss record and more
Nadal, 34, claimed his 100th match win at Roland Garros against just two defeats since his 2005 debut. The Spaniard, the oldest champion in Paris since Andres Gimeno in 1972, claimed the title without dropping a set.
French Open 2020: Rafael Nadal ties Roger Federer at 20 Slams by beating Novak Djokovic for 13th Roland Garros title
Nadal equaled long-time rival Federer for the most major singles tennis championships won by a man and added to his own record at Roland Garros with No. 13 on the red clay
'Well done Rafa, you deserve it': Roger Federer pays Twitter tribute to Rafael Nadal after record 2020 French Open win
Here's how Twitter reacted to Spanish tennis icon Rafael Nadal's record-extending win over Novak Djokovic at the 2020 French Open final!