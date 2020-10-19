Sports

Novak Djokovic seeks solace at Bosnia's 'energy pyramids' after defeat to Rafael Nadal

Two days after being swept aside in the Roland Garros final, Djokovic made a trip to Visko's Valley of the Pyramids and its 25,000-year-old tunnels beneath whose 'energy' is claimed to bring about miracle cures.

Agence France-Presse October 19, 2020 18:57:27 IST
Novak Djokovic seeks solace at Bosnia's 'energy pyramids' after defeat to Rafael Nadal

File image of Novak Djokovic. Image courtesy: AP

Sarajevo: Novak Djokovic visited a Bosnian 'pyramid park' on Tuesday to benefit from the site's purported healing powers and miracle cures, 48 hours after his demolition by Rafael Nadal in the French Open final.

The Serbian World No 1 is known for unorthodox and sometimes controversial new-age spiritual views and practices.

And two days after being swept aside 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 at Roland Garros he made a trip to Visko's Valley of the Pyramids and its 25,000-year-old tunnels beneath whose "energy" is claimed to bring about miracle cures.

Although some hills in the region resemble a pyramid shape, the European Association of Archaeologists debunked the claims as pseudo-science over a decade ago.

"I would invite all athletes to come here to spend time in the tunnels, which are very beneficial for the increase of oxygen in the lungs," he told public TV station FTV.

"It has a direct effect on regeneration, on recovery, which is very important for athletes," he said.

According to local media, visitors to the pyramid park have increased since Djokovic's earlier visit in July after he and his wife contracted COVID-19 following a tennis tournament Djokovic organised in the Balkans.

"If there is paradise on earth, then it is here," the Serbian player said at the time.

Updated Date: October 19, 2020 18:57:27 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

French Open 2020 Final: Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal eye history in Roland Garros blockbuster
Sports

French Open 2020 Final: Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal eye history in Roland Garros blockbuster

At the French Open, Rafel Nadal has a 6-1 advantage over Novak Djokovic, including wins in the 2012 and 2014 finals.

French Open 2020, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, Men's Final Match Highlights: Nadal wins 13th Roland Garros title
Sports

French Open 2020, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, Men's Final Match Highlights: Nadal wins 13th Roland Garros title

Novak Djokovic takes on Rafael Nadal in the final of French Open 2020. Follow live score and updates from the last day of Roland Garros.

Rafael Nadal's dominance in numbers: 13 French Opens over 15 years, 100-2 win-loss record and more
Sports

Rafael Nadal's dominance in numbers: 13 French Opens over 15 years, 100-2 win-loss record and more

Nadal, 34, claimed his 100th match win at Roland Garros against just two defeats since his 2005 debut. The Spaniard, the oldest champion in Paris since Andres Gimeno in 1972, claimed the title without dropping a set.