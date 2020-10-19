Novak Djokovic seeks solace at Bosnia's 'energy pyramids' after defeat to Rafael Nadal
Two days after being swept aside in the Roland Garros final, Djokovic made a trip to Visko's Valley of the Pyramids and its 25,000-year-old tunnels beneath whose 'energy' is claimed to bring about miracle cures.
Sarajevo: Novak Djokovic visited a Bosnian 'pyramid park' on Tuesday to benefit from the site's purported healing powers and miracle cures, 48 hours after his demolition by Rafael Nadal in the French Open final.
The Serbian World No 1 is known for unorthodox and sometimes controversial new-age spiritual views and practices.
And two days after being swept aside 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 at Roland Garros he made a trip to Visko's Valley of the Pyramids and its 25,000-year-old tunnels beneath whose "energy" is claimed to bring about miracle cures.
Although some hills in the region resemble a pyramid shape, the European Association of Archaeologists debunked the claims as pseudo-science over a decade ago.
"I would invite all athletes to come here to spend time in the tunnels, which are very beneficial for the increase of oxygen in the lungs," he told public TV station FTV.
"It has a direct effect on regeneration, on recovery, which is very important for athletes," he said.
According to local media, visitors to the pyramid park have increased since Djokovic's earlier visit in July after he and his wife contracted COVID-19 following a tennis tournament Djokovic organised in the Balkans.
"If there is paradise on earth, then it is here," the Serbian player said at the time.
