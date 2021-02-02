Novak Djokovic says future of men's tennis in good hands, praises new generation
Djokovic pointed to Greece's Tsitsipas, Germany's Zverev, Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Italy's Matteo Berrettini as capable of breaking through
Melbourne: World number one Novak Djokovic said the future of men's tennis was in good hands Tuesday, praising the new generation for showing "courage and boldness" in their pursuit of Grand Slam glory.
Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have dominated the sport over the past 15 years, holding a vice-like grip on the major titles, with 57 between them.
But their reign is being threatened, with Dominic Thiem winning the US Open last year and the likes of Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas knocking on the door.
With the big three getting older, 17-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic said it was good to see the next generation performing well.
"It's great for the sport that we have new Grand Slam champions," he said after leading Serbia to a 2-1 win over Canada in the ATP Cup.
"We have new successful young players that are showing the courage and boldness, coming into the biggest stadiums in sport, willing to take on the biggest challenge in facing especially the three of us, fighting for the biggest title.
"There are a few of them that are very close. They have huge potential. Obviously there's still a lot of time ahead of them."
He pointed to Greece's Tsitsipas, Germany's Zverev, Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Italy's Matteo Berrettini as capable of breaking through.
"You have a lot of players. I think the future of tennis is in good hands, without a doubt," he said.
Djokovic, who will attempt to win an unprecedented ninth Australian Open title when the tournament begins next week, added that once players got over the hurdle of winning a first Slam, it got easier.
"I know how it feels working your way up in the men's tennis world, trying to clinch the first Grand Slam title," he said.
"It's climbing Mount Everest kind of experience until you do it. Then when you reach that, when you achieve such a great achievement, then of course there's a huge kind of burden and monkey off your back. After that, you're entering a new era of your career."
But Djokovic isn't ready to relinquish his crown just yet, adding with a smile: "Rafa, Roger and myself are going to make sure that doesn't happen for another 10 years at least."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal keen to be at the Games but virus a big concern
Organisers are still adamant the Olympics can be held safely even if the coronavirus is not under control by the time the flame is lit on 23 July.
Rafael Nadal takes veiled swipe at Novak Djokovic over quarantine complaints
Rafael Nadal has taken an apparent swipe at Novak Djokovic over his requests for quarantined players preparing for the Australian Open, saying not everyone felt the need to "advertise" how they were trying to help.
Australian Open 2021: Sumit Nagal has 'gut feeling' of facing another top-10 player
Sumit has been awarded a wild card for the main draw and will know his opponent on Thursday when the draw for the rescheduled major is announced.