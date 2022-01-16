In a statement after the verdict, Djokovic said he was 'disappointed with the ruling' but clarified he will 'respect' it.

Novak Djokovic lost his final bid to avoid deportation from Australia on Sunday, ending a sensational 11-day battle over his Covid-19 vaccination status and dashing his dream of a record 21st Grand Slam.

In a few dry words, the chief justice of Australia's Federal Court, James Allsop, Sunday dispensed with the unvaccinated tennis superstar's attempt to reinstate his cancelled visa.

"The orders of the court are that the amended application be dismissed with costs", Allsop said announcing the unanimous decision, on the eve of the first matches at the Australian Open.

The 34-year-old defending champion and first seed had been scheduled to play in the evening of the first day. If he had retained the title he would become the first men's tennis player in history to win 21 Grand Slams.

Instead, the openly anti-Covid vaccine tennis superstar is now set to be kept in detention pending a quick flight out of Australia.

Three Federal Court justices had listened to a half-day of feisty legal back-and-forth about Djokovic's alleged risk to public order in Australia.

.. talking about this mess. There was a political agenda at play here with the elections coming up which couldn’t be more obvious. This is not his fault. He did not force his way into the country and did not “make his own rules”; he was ready to stay home. [2/2] — Vasek Pospisil (@VasekPospisil) January 16, 2022

‍♂️ — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 16, 2022

I know too little to judge the situation.

What I know is that Novak is always the first one to stand for the players. But none of us stood for him.

Be strong @DjokerNole — Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) January 16, 2022

The big loser of this mess is the tournament.

The only good news is that we will hopefully start talking about tennis. — Patrick Mouratoglou (@pmouratoglou) January 16, 2022

It’s official. The 9 time defending champion will be deported from Australia. This is a sad sad day for tennis, Australia, the Australian Open and obviously for @DjokerNole . I honestly cannot believe it’s come to this…. — Rennae Stubbs OLY (@rennaestubbs) January 16, 2022

In a statement after the verdict, Djokovic said he was 'disappointed with the ruling' but clarified he will 'respect' it.

"I would like to make a brief statement to address the outcomes of today’s Court hearing. I will now be taking some time to rest and to recuperate, before making any further comments beyond this."

"I am extremely disappointed with the ruling to dismiss my application for judicial review of the decision to cancel my visa, which means I cannot stay in Australia and participate in the Australian Open."

"I respect the Court’s ruling and I'll cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from the country."

"I am uncomfortable that the focus of the past weeks has been on me and I hope that we can all now focus on the game and tournament I love. I would like to wish the players, tournament officials, staff, volunteers and fans all the best for the tournament."

"Finally, I would like to thank my family, friends, team, supporters, fans and my fellow Serbians for your continued support. You have all been a great source of strength to me."