Novak Djokovic equals Roger Federer's record of 310 weeks as ATP World No 1
The Serb reclaimed the top ranking from Rafael Nadal in February 2020 and finished as year-end number one for the sixth time, tying the mark set by Pete Sampras.
Paris: Novak Djokovic matched Roger Federer's all-time record for the most weeks as ATP world number one on Monday, holding the top spot for the 310th week.
Djokovic's ninth Australian Open title last month ensured the 18-time Grand Slam champion will surpass Federer's record next week.
The Serb reclaimed the top ranking from Rafael Nadal in February 2020 and finished as year-end number one for the sixth time, tying the mark set by Pete Sampras.
This is Djokovic's fifth different stint atop the rankings. He spent 122 consecutive weeks as number one between July 2014 and November 2016. That record is currently held by Federer (237).
The only change in the top 20 on Monday saw David Goffin, who won his first title in over three years at Montpellier on Sunday, rise one spot to 14th at the expense of Milos Raonic.
ATP rankings as of March 1:
1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12030 pts
2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9850
3. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 9735
4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 9125
5. Roger Federer (SUI) 6630
6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6595
7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5615
8. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 4609
9. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3480
10. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 3480
11. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2910
12. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2860
13. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2770
14. David Goffin (BEL) 2760 (+1)
15. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2630 (-1)
16. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2585
17. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2575
18. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2535
19. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2516
20. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2365
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Australian Open 2021: At Melbourne Park, Novak Djokovic chases 18th Slam, Daniil Medvedev his first
The final pits one of the greatest ever to play the sport, and at a site he's dominated, against a player who currently is playing better than anyone in men's tennis.
Australian Open 2021: Novak Djokovic says he felt 'at his best' in demolition of Aslan Karatsev
After beating qualifier Aslan Karatsev, Djokovic, showing no ill-effects from an abdomen injury sustained in the third round, said, "This is the best I've felt in the entire tournament. I could swing through the ball. No pain. The best match so far."
Australian Open 2021: 'Brilliant work under pressure,' Twitterati react to Novak Djokovic's ninth title in Melbourne
Here's how Twitter reacted to Novak Djokovic's win over Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open men's singles final.