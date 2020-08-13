Novak Djokovic confirms participation in US Open, Western and Southern Open
Djokovic's decision to take part in the US Open is a major boost for the tournament after a host of headline names pulled out.
Novak Djokovic confirmed on Thursday he will play at the US Open, ending speculation about his presence at the first Grand Slam tournament since the coronavirus restart.
"I'm happy to confirm that I‘ll participate at #CincyTennis and #USOpen this year," Djokovic tweeted.
"It was not an easy decision to make with all the obstacles and challenges on many sides, but the prospect of competing again makes me really excited," the 17-time Grand Slam winner added.
I’m happy to confirm that I‘ll participate at #CincyTennis and #USOpen this year. It was not an easy decision to make with all the obstacles and challenges on many sides, but the prospect of competing again makes me really excited 😃💪🏼 https://t.co/qgxSTHrKK4 pic.twitter.com/tg6rgwfFqm
— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) August 13, 2020
The US Open is due to get underway behind closed doors in New York on 31 August.
It is preceded by the Western and Southern Open, which is normally played in Cincinnati but has been moved to New York this year.
The list of absentees includes four-time champion Rafael Nadal and woman's world number one Ashleigh Barty.
Djokovic was heavily criticised after hosting a charity tennis event in the Balkans in June at which he and a number of players tested positive for COVID-19.
