Novak Djokovic becomes second player in sport to be at top of world rankings for 300 weeks
If Djokovic maintains his position, he will pass Federer – the only record-holder ahead of him for most weeks at No 1 – by 8 March 2021.
Novak Djokovic has become only the second male player in the history of the sport to be atop the world rankings for 300 weeks. The only other player to reach the milestone is Roger Federer, who stayed at the top for 310 weeks.
According to an ATP report, Djokovic, who climbed to the top position in tennis for the first time on 4 July 2011, is in the middle of his fifth stint at the pinnacle. He leads World No 2 Rafael Nadal by 2,180 ranking points.
If Djokovic maintains his position, he will pass Federer (the only record-holder ahead of him for most weeks at No 1) by 8 March 2021.
The other top players on the list include Pete Sampras (286), Ivan Lendl (270) and Jimmy Connors (268).
Djokovic earned his fifth stint at the top after winning this year's Australian Open, his 17th Grand Slam title. Djokovic's first stint at tip was between 4 July 2011 and 8 July 2012.
So far, Djokovic has won 17 Grand Slam titles and 81 ATP titles. He has won the Australian Open eight times, Wimbledon five times, US Open thrice and the French Open once. The decorated tennis star is also the winner of the bronze medal at 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi among 10 highest paid celebrities of 2020
Roger Federer is among the top athletes who have been included by Forbes in their list of the world's highest-paid celebrities for the year 2020. Leading the list is reality TV star Kylie Jenner with $590 billion.
Kylie Jenner beats Kayne West to top Forbes 2020 list of highest paid celebrities
Forbes reported that Kylie Jenner took home $590 million this year after selling a majority of her stake in her beauty label to Coty Inc.
Alex Olmedo, Wimbledon champion and Hall of Famer, passes away at 84
Alejandro “Alex” Olmedo was born in Peru in 1936 and moved to the United States as a teenager. He went to the University of Southern California, where he won NCAA tennis championships in singles and doubles in both 1956 and 1958