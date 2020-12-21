Novak Djokovic becomes second player in sport to be at top of world rankings for 300 weeks

If Djokovic maintains his position, he will pass Federer – the only record-holder ahead of him for most weeks at No 1 – by 8 March 2021.

Novak Djokovic has become only the second male player in the history of the sport to be atop the world rankings for 300 weeks. The only other player to reach the milestone is Roger Federer, who stayed at the top for 310 weeks.

According to an ATP report, Djokovic, who climbed to the top position in tennis for the first time on 4 July 2011, is in the middle of his fifth stint at the pinnacle. He leads World No 2 Rafael Nadal by 2,180 ranking points.

If Djokovic maintains his position, he will pass Federer (the only record-holder ahead of him for most weeks at No 1) by 8 March 2021.

The other top players on the list include Pete Sampras (286), Ivan Lendl (270) and Jimmy Connors (268).

Djokovic earned his fifth stint at the top after winning this year's Australian Open, his 17th Grand Slam title. Djokovic's first stint at tip was between 4 July 2011 and 8 July 2012.

So far, Djokovic has won 17 Grand Slam titles and 81 ATP titles. He has won the Australian Open eight times, Wimbledon five times, US Open thrice and the French Open once. The decorated tennis star is also the winner of the bronze medal at 2008 Beijing Olympics.