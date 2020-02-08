Novak Djokovic at Australian Open vs Rafael Nadal at French Open in numbers: Is Serb or Spaniard tougher to beat?

Novak Djokovic took his tally at Australian Open to eight on Sunday. It needed lots of effort, coming from two sets to one down, for the Serb to keep it 8-0 in the final at Melbourne Park. It also kept alive the remarkable statistic: each time Djokovic reaches the semis at Australian Open, he takes home the trophy. The win solidified his status as 'King of Australia,' a term coined and stated publicly by his opponent in the final - Dominic Thiem.

The tennis calendar shifts focus from the hard courts Down Under to Parisian red clay as far as the majors are concerned. That is where we find our second big juggernaut in Rafael Nadal. His tally there reads 12-0 in the finals. Moreover, it takes one hand to count the players who have been able to get past him on the red dirt. The Spaniard is quite rightfully is called the 'King of Clay'.

But which of the two players has made the respective slam their own in more convincing fashion?

Let's have you make the decision. Who gets your vote in the dominance question?

