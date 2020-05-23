You are here:
Novak Djokovic announces dates of Balkan region series; Dominic Thiem, Grigor Dimitrov confirm participation

May 23, 2020

Mumbai: With professional tennis shut down by the novel coronavirus pandemic, world number one Novak Djokovic is bringing together some of the world’s top tennis players for a series of matches to run from 13 June-5 July in the Balkan region.

All pro tennis tours were suspended in early March and will not return before August as countries went into lockdown and closed borders to contain the spread of the virus.

Some players, including Djokovic, have returned to the practice courts while maintaining strict hygiene and social distancing norms, and some exhibition events without fans have also been held in countries like Germany and the United States.

“I’m proud to officially share the news that the #AdriaTour will be held across the #Balkans 13 June - 5 July kicking off with a tournament in Belgrade,” Djokovic, who turned 33 on Friday, said in a Twitter post.

“Very grateful we could make this happen to play and support humanitarian projects across the region.”

World number three Dominic Thiem of Austria and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, who is ranked 19, have confirmed their participation in the eight-man event which will end with Djokovic’s exhibition match against Bosnian Damir Dzumhur in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Zadar, in Croatia, Montenegro and Banja Luka in Bosnia will be the other venues for the matches, which will be broadcast on television.

Djokovic, who won his 17th Grand Slam title at the 2020 Australian Open, has been 18-0 this year in all matches.

He lifted the ATP Cup with Serbia, won an eighth Australian Open title and then completed a fifth triumph at the Dubai Tennis Championships, extending his unbeaten run to 21 matches dating back to last season.

