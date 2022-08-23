Not only humans, apparently dogs too love to eat from friends' plate
A video of dogs eating from each other’s bowls has been doing the rounds on social media that has forced netizens to take a walk down memory lane and share their memorable moments with friends
There is no denying the fact that throughout school time nothing would taste better than your friend’s food. The excitement around knowing what’s inside the lunch box was such that many of you surely must have opened the lunch box in the first period only. Undeniably, lunchtime was incomplete until and unless the whole group sat together and shared their tiffins. And why not, after all, sharing is caring. With that being said a video is making rounds on the internet which might make you nostalgic about your school days. The video, which is a montage of a few short clips of some dogs, shows them eating each other’s food.
The video, which was posted by Indian Police Service (IPS) Officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter on 22 August, perfectly portrays how in school friends used to snatch each other’s tiffin to gorge on it. While posting the video, the IPS officer rightly wrote in Hindi, “Duniya ki sari khushiyan ek taraf aur dost ka tiffin loot kar khane ki khushi ek taraf. (Nothing can beat the happiness of gorging on your best friend’s tiffin.”) In the first clip of the video, one dog can be seen snatching another’s food and pouring it into his bowl. In one of the clips, one dog can be seen eating from each and every bowl of his furry friends.
दुनिया की सारी खुशियाँ एक तरफ, और दोस्त का टिफिन लूटकर खाने की ख़ुशी एक तरफ 😅 pic.twitter.com/Wz7kIJsBMm
— Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) August 22, 2022
The video has made the social media users take a walk down memory lane. Several took to the comments section to share their incidents from school and college life. While talking about his hostel life one user commented, “If a friend cribs, then the taste of that food increases. And then friends share a bottle of beer as compensation... hostel humour.” Apart from many agreeing to the caption of the IPS officer, the comments section of the post was flooded with countless laughing emoticons. So far the video has been played over 84,000 times and has garnered more than 2,000 likes.
