No Zlatan, no watching Sweden vs Switzerland

Faisal: I’m not as die hard a fan as some that have written here, so I don’t know much about the tactics and history of the game. In light of that, I had very little reason to care about Sweden coming into this tournament. Unlike know-it-all connoisseurs, I’m not ashamed to admit that I love all the big stars.

I’m a 100 percent certified fanboy. I was sad when Ronaldo of Portugal and Salah of Egypt were eliminated from the tournament. Tonight, I’m looking forward to seeing Harry Kane, Falcao and James Rodriguez clash in one of the games, but in the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, I’m struggling for a reason to care about the other, between Sweden and Switzerland. Will a new star emerge and surprise me?