Niklas Sule, Kai Havertz omitted by Germany after positive COVID-19 results; Spain recall Alvaro Morata for internationals

Juventus forward Alvaro Morata and Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke earned recalls to the Spain squad for a friendly against the Netherlands and Nations League games with Germany and Switzerland.

Germany coach Joachim Loew picked an expanded 29-man squad on Friday for upcoming internationals against the Czech Republic, Ukraine and Spain but is without Niklas Sule, Kai Havertz and Emre Can.

The three players were omitted after they recently tested positive for coronavirus , while goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was left out having just returned for Barcelona following injury.

Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Julian Draxler also misses out due to injury along with RB Leipzig defender Lukas Klostermann, who underwent knee surgery last month.

Despite criticism over Germany's recent performances, Loew again refused to go back on his decision to drop Thomas Mueller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels.

All three have performed well at club level this season but remain in international exile after Loew said the trio were no longer part of his plans in March 2019.

PSV Eindhoven left-back Philipp Max and Augsburg centre-back Felix Uduokhai were called up for the first time.

Germany host the Czech Republic in a friendly in Leipzig next Wednesday. The 2014 world champions then play Ukraine at the same venue on November 14 in the Nations League before travelling to Spain three days later.

Germany have won one and drawn three of their Nations League group games. They trail leaders Spain by a point with two rounds left to play.

Meanwhile, Juventus forward Alvaro Morata and Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke earned recalls to the Spain squad for a friendly against the Netherlands and Nations League games with Germany and Switzerland.

Koke's uncapped Atletico team-mate Marcos Llorente was also selected by coach Luis Enrique as was goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga despite losing his place in the Chelsea team.

Morata, 28, has scored six times in seven matches since rejoining Juventus on loan from Atletico. His last appearance for Spain came in November 2019.

Atletico captain Koke has played just once for Spain since their surprise last 16 exit to hosts Russia at the 2018 World Cup.

Spain will travel to Amsterdam to face the Netherlands in a friendly on 11 November. They then take on Switzerland in Basel on 14 November before concluding their Nations League group campaign at home to Germany three days later.

Spain are top of their group with seven points from four matches despite a 1-0 loss to Ukraine last month.

Germany squad

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Bernd Leno (Arsenal/ENG), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt), Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim)

Defenders: Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Robin Gosens (Atalanta/ITA), Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig), Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig), Robin Koch (Leeds United/ENG), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea/ENG), Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen), Philipp Max (PSV Eindhoven/NED), Felix Uduokhai (Augsburg)

Midfielders: Nadiem Amiri (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City/ENG), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid/ESP)

Forwards: Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Timo Werner (Chelsea/ENG), Luca Waldschmidt (Benfica/POR)

Spain squad

Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United/ENG), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea/ENG), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao)

Defenders: Sergi Roberto (Barcelona), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Inigo Martinez (Athletic Bilbao), Jose Gaya (Valencia), Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham/ENG), Eric Garcia (Manchester City/ENG)

Midfielders: Fabian Ruiz (Napoli/ITA), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City/ENG), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Koke, Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Sergio Canales (Betis)

Forwards: Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig/GER), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ansu Fati (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Manchester City/ENG), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Adama Traore (Wolves/ENG), Alvaro Morata (Juventus/ITA)