Nikki Poonacha and Zeel Desai strengthened their push towards a permanent spot in the national team events by winning the Fenesta Open title at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Saturday. In so doing, Poonacha successfully defended his national title won in 2019 while Desai, who had won the U-14, U-16 and U-18 nationals previously, won her first women’s title.

The duo had contrasting wins on a warm day in the capital. In the morning, top seed Desai beat Sharmada Balu 6-3, 6-0 while reeling off 11 straight games. Later in the day, Poonacha maintained his composure to save three match points and edge Digvijay Pratap Singh 3-6, 7-6, 6-4.

“Adding a women’s title was important for me because maybe this will get me in the team for the Billie Jean King Cup. It is important for me to represent the country,” said Desai who had finished runner-up in 2017.

Desai started poorly and trailed 1-3 under Balu’s aggressive game. The 22-year-old turned things around with consistent hitting and by taking Balu, who had come through qualifying, on. The regular tennis over the past 10 days showed when Balu needed a medical timeout for a side strain.

It didn’t change the course of things. Desai kept pushing Balu who couldn’t keep her error count in check. Needing to find her game and regular points, Desai denied Balu any chance and closed the contest out on second match point.

“This will boost my confidence. It will help me in preparing for the upcoming ITF tournaments where the level goes up. There are top-200, top-300 level players in those tournaments where you don’t get any free points. You can’t let your level go down at any point unlike these tournaments,” said Desai.

The men’s final, however, wasn’t as straightforward. Digvijay started the better off and matched Poonacha stride-for-stride in getting an early break. The Andhra Pradesh-based Nikki brought the match on serve in the next game, but it was Digvijay who closed it out with an ace.

The second set produced plenty of drama. Poonacha raced away to a 3-0 lead after some brilliant play to beat Digvijay at the net. Serving at 5-3 to level the match at one set all, Poonacha played an errant game filled with double faults and missed forehands.

The 11th game went the distance with both players creating opportunities but unable to close them out. Nikki eventually held but much to his frustration, his powerful serve continued to evade him.

Digvijay forced a tiebreak and played a great game to go 5-1 up at the first change of ends. A missed forehand from Poonacha handed Digvijay three match points. The 26-year-old saved all three with confident play and then a brilliant serve and volley gave him the chance to turn things around.

A mishit by Digvijay gave Poonacha the tiebreak and the second set with neither player able to create any momentum.

The third set remained on serve up until 2-1 before Poonacha, playing with a shoulder issue and having taken painkillers before the final, was broken to trail 1-3.

He broke right back with an aggressive brand of tennis that has been his forte in winning the two national titles.

In the seventh game, Digvijay lost his composure when a line call didn’t go his way. It was the opening Poonacha needed and took with both hands for his second national title.

“It’s great to win the second time over here. Overall, my game was very shaky, but I was holding in the second set and I pulled through it. In the third set, I think I played a very good game, I was holding up and I was confident. It turned out to be a very good day and very good game for me," said Nikki.