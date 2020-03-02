You are here:
Nike temporarily closes European headquarters in Netherlands after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Sports Reuters Mar 02, 2020 14:58:44 IST

Amsterdam: Nike’s European headquarters in the Netherlands will be closed on Monday and Tuesday after an employee was infected with the rapidly-spreading coronavirus.

Nike temporarily closes European headquarters in Netherlands after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Representational image. Reuters

Dutch news agency ANP, citing an internal email, reported overnight that the office in Hilversum would be disinfected. The employee was staying home in isolation for 14 days, it said.

“The place is on lockdown,” a security guard at the location told Reuters.

Roughly 2,000 Nike employees from 80 countries work at the site.

Dutch health authorities have reported 10 coronavirus infections since 28 February.

Updated Date: Mar 02, 2020 14:58:44 IST

