Nick Kyrgios slams ATP for going ahead with US Open plans, asks Big Three of their opinion

Australian tennis player Nicholas Kyrgios has slammed the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) for going ahead with plans of holding the US Open despite the country reeling under the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and anti-racism protests following the death of George Floyd.

Kyrgios tweeted, "The ATP is trying to make the US Open go ahead. Selfish with everything going on at the moment. Obviously COVID, but also with the riots, together we need to overcome these challenges before tennis returns in my opinion."

Kyrgios even called out Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, asking them about their opinions on the US Open.

Kyrgios is, however, not the only sports personality to share his inhibition. Novak Djokovic has already hinted at skipping US Open and could resume season in September.

According to reports, Djokovic has told Serbian broadcaster RTS, "Nothing is certain yet, a final decision is expected by the end of the month."

He stated that US Open organisers had to relax their “extreme conditions” or players would wait for the European tournaments.

The US Open is scheduled to start from 31 August. It will be the first Grand Slam to be played after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The French Open has been postponed to September and the Wimbledon Championships have been cancelled.