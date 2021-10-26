Nick Kyrgios omitted from Australia's Davis Cup team, Alex de Minaur to lead
Kyrgios is widely seen as Australia's best player despite a world ranking of 91 and a Davis Cup career marred by poor discipline and spats with team management.
Mercurial talent Nick Kyrgios was omitted from Australia's Davis Cup team named Tuesday, with world number 32 Alex de Minaur picked to lead the five-man squad.
Kyrgios, 26, is widely seen as Australia's best player despite a world ranking of 91 and a Davis Cup career marred by poor discipline and spats with team management.
Team captain Lleyton Hewitt did not address Kyrgios' absence in his squad announcement, preferring to focus on the challenge facing Australia in Turin next month.
"It's going to be really exciting to be back with the boys again at the Davis Cup finals," the two-time Grand Slam winner said.
"Team selection is never easy — we will be led by our number one Alex de Minaur, who has had a really consistent three to four years on the tour and has established himself as a top player."
The Davis Cup finals bring together 18 countries, run from 25 November to 5 December and take place in Turin, Madrid and the Austrian city of Innsbruck.
also read
‘Was amazing to watch out bowlers dominate Australian batters,’ says Smriti Mandhana
The India opener said the performances put in by the bowling unit, led by Jhulan Goswami in the ODIs and one-off Test and by Shikha Pandey in the T20Is, was the biggest positive for the India women's cricket team in their recent multi-format series in Australia.
Australian women cricketers get pay rise but 'big gap' remains
Retainers for Big Bash League players will increase about 14 percent, Cricket Australia said, and players in the domestic cricket league will see a 22 percent rise.
European Open: Diego Schwartzman ends Andy Murray run with straight-sets victory
Second seed Schwartzman carved out a 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) victory over the three-time Grand Slam title winner who won the last of his 46 career titles in the Belgian port city in 2019.