Kyrgios is widely seen as Australia's best player despite a world ranking of 91 and a Davis Cup career marred by poor discipline and spats with team management.

Mercurial talent Nick Kyrgios was omitted from Australia's Davis Cup team named Tuesday, with world number 32 Alex de Minaur picked to lead the five-man squad.

Team captain Lleyton Hewitt did not address Kyrgios' absence in his squad announcement, preferring to focus on the challenge facing Australia in Turin next month.

"It's going to be really exciting to be back with the boys again at the Davis Cup finals," the two-time Grand Slam winner said.

"Team selection is never easy — we will be led by our number one Alex de Minaur, who has had a really consistent three to four years on the tour and has established himself as a top player."

The Davis Cup finals bring together 18 countries, run from 25 November to 5 December and take place in Turin, Madrid and the Austrian city of Innsbruck.