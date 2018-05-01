You are here:
New Zealand Open: Rohan Kapoor-Kuhoo Garg and Shivam Sharma-S Ram Poorvisha enter 2nd round of mixed doubles

Sports PTI May 01, 2018 16:36:09 IST

Auckland: The young Indian mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor-Kuhoo Garg and Shivam Sharma-S Ram Poorvisha entered the second round of the USD 150,000 New Zealand Open Super 100 tournament on Tuesday.

File image of Kuhoo Garg. Image Courtesy: Facebook

Rohan and Kuhoo, who had won the 2017 Hellas Open International Challenge and Iceland International challenge this year, defeated Israel's Misha Zilberman and Ksenia Polikarpova 11-21, 21-7, 21-10 in a 42-minute match.

Shivam Sharma and S Ram Poorvisha, meanwhile, beat the Australian pair of Niccolo Tagle and Fransisca Angelica Rahardja 21-19 21-11 in another match.

Rohan and Kuhoo are likely to take on top seeds – Thailand's Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai – while Shivam and Poorvisha face either the Korean combo of Min Hyuk Kang and Ha Na Baek or eighth-seeded Malaysian Chan Peng Soon and Liu Ying Goh.

Indian shuttlers Ajay Jayaram, Sourabh Verma, B Sai Praneeth and Sameer Verma will begin their campaign on Wednesday.


